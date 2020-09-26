Social media accounts

Occupation:

Former lawyer / Current stay-at-home mom

Education:

Bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College/ JD from Suffolk Law School

Community Organizations:

President Village Nursery School

Yarmouth School Committee 2016 – present

Chair Yarmouth School Committee 2018 – present

Vice-chair Yarmouth School Building Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Spending time with family, skiing, travel, reading

Family status:

Married, three children

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs

Environment and Natural Resources

Health and Human Services

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

In general, yes, I am satisfied with the state’s response. I believe in following science and data. By following science and data, Maine has kept down the spread of COVID-19.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

There is no question, belt tightening will be needed. Mainers have adjusted their family budgets, and the state government will need to do the same by looking hard at the line items in the budget.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am more concerned with representing the constituents of my district. My approach will be to address specific issues on a case-by-case basis, working together with representatives from both parties.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Economy, education and environment. A majority of young Mainers leave the state for education and/or employment elsewhere. Building up small business will allow Mainers to stay (or return).

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, I’m frustrated by the extreme partisan nature of politics currently. I feel the role of elected official is to unite their constituents by leading and representing in an inclusive manner.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

A focus on making the state’s public education system as strong as possible, to give Maine’s young people skills they need to succeed. Also, working with all representatives, for a better Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: