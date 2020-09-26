Raiders (2-0) at Patriots (1-1), 1 p.m, Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 6

Outlook: We saw the Raiders big new-stadium-christening win over the Saints on Monday. Now we find out if they’re for real in a stadium where the Pats are on a 17-3 run. I’m trusting Cam Newton to be pretty great.

Prediction: Patriots 30-20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chiefs (2-0) at Ravens
(2-0), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Spread: Ravens by 31/2.

Outlook: With the two best teams in the NFL, it’s like choosing between filet mignon and lobster. The Ravens’ pass D will test Patrick Mahomes more so than the Chiefs will bother Lamar Jackson. K.C. catches a break with no fans, but the Ravens defense tips the pick.

Prediction: Ravens 31-27

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Packers (2-0) at Saints (1-1) 8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Saints by 3.

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers is looking a lot better than Drew Brees thus far. The Saints may prove the better team over the long haul, but based on early form it’s the Packers.

Prediction: Packers 34-31.

OTHER GAMES

At Falcons (0-2, -3) over Bears (2-0), 31-23: Chicago is one of 11 2-0 teams, but Matt Ryan and Atlanta have too much offense (64 points) to stay winless.

Rams (2-0, +2 1/2) over at Bills (2-0), 28-24: Both offenses are percolating, but I’m liking the Rams’ D a bit more right now.

At Browns (1-1, -7) over Washington (1-1), 23-13: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are running strong for the Browns and Dwayne Haskins has not impressed yet.

At Vikings (0-2, +2 1/2) over Titans (2-0), 27-23: I am hunching a rise-up effort by Minnesota’s lousy-so-far defense, and big numbers from Dalvin Cook.

49ers (1-1, -31/2) at Giants (0-2), 19-6: The Niners lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and Nick Mullens is starting at QB for Jimmy Garoppolo. But the Giants losing Saquon Barkley feels like the knockout punch.

At Eagles (0-2, -4 1/2) over Bengals (0-2), 27-23: Cincy and rookie Joe Burrow have been better than Carson Wentz and Philly, but an ain’t-dead-yet Wentz effort carries the day.

At Steelers (2-0, -4) over Texans (0-2), 24-17: Poor Deshaun Watson. First the Chiefs and Ravens, and now Pittsburgh, of the balanced attack and tough-as-always D.

At Colts (1-1, -11) over Jets (0-2), 24-0: Adam Gase’s Jets are on the tarmac, tires flat, wings on fire. It’ll take Bad Philip Rivers (two or three turnovers) to give the Jets any sort of prayer here.

At Chargers (1-1, -6 1/2) over Panthers (0-2), 23-17: The Chargers have Justin Herbert to replace Tyrod Taylor (punctured lung), but nobody replaces Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain). Still, bet line feels fat.

Buccaneers (1-1, -6) over at Broncos (0-2), 24-20: Tom Brady is 3-7 at Mile High, but it’s worth noting Bucs have lost 20 of 27 on the road, and Denver has won four straight in series. Give us Denver with points.

At Cardinals (2-0, -6) over Lions (0-2), 34-23: Arizona’s Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins-led offense is explosive. Detroit has the NFL’s worst run defense and its secondary is banged up, too. You do the math.

At Seahawks (2-0, -5) over Cowboys (1-1), 34-27: Russell Wilson (nine TDs) is the best player through two weeks. Dak Prescott’s offense seems unstoppable at times, but the D was shredded by Matt Ryan. Trust Russ. Watch him cook.

Last week: 14-2 overall, 9-7 vs. spread.

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

