Raiders (2-0) at Patriots (1-1), 1 p.m, Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 6

Outlook: We saw the Raiders big new-stadium-christening win over the Saints on Monday. Now we find out if they’re for real in a stadium where the Pats are on a 17-3 run. I’m trusting Cam Newton to be pretty great.

Prediction: Patriots 30-20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chiefs (2-0) at Ravens

(2-0), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Spread: Ravens by 31/2.

Outlook: With the two best teams in the NFL, it’s like choosing between filet mignon and lobster. The Ravens’ pass D will test Patrick Mahomes more so than the Chiefs will bother Lamar Jackson. K.C. catches a break with no fans, but the Ravens defense tips the pick.

Prediction: Ravens 31-27

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Packers (2-0) at Saints (1-1) 8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Saints by 3.

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers is looking a lot better than Drew Brees thus far. The Saints may prove the better team over the long haul, but based on early form it’s the Packers.

Prediction: Packers 34-31.

OTHER GAMES

• At Falcons (0-2, -3) over Bears (2-0), 31-23: Chicago is one of 11 2-0 teams, but Matt Ryan and Atlanta have too much offense (64 points) to stay winless.

• Rams (2-0, +2 1/2) over at Bills (2-0), 28-24: Both offenses are percolating, but I’m liking the Rams’ D a bit more right now.

• At Browns (1-1, -7) over Washington (1-1), 23-13: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are running strong for the Browns and Dwayne Haskins has not impressed yet.

• At Vikings (0-2, +2 1/2) over Titans (2-0), 27-23: I am hunching a rise-up effort by Minnesota’s lousy-so-far defense, and big numbers from Dalvin Cook.

• 49ers (1-1, -31/2) at Giants (0-2), 19-6: The Niners lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and Nick Mullens is starting at QB for Jimmy Garoppolo. But the Giants losing Saquon Barkley feels like the knockout punch.

• At Eagles (0-2, -4 1/2) over Bengals (0-2), 27-23: Cincy and rookie Joe Burrow have been better than Carson Wentz and Philly, but an ain’t-dead-yet Wentz effort carries the day.

• At Steelers (2-0, -4) over Texans (0-2), 24-17: Poor Deshaun Watson. First the Chiefs and Ravens, and now Pittsburgh, of the balanced attack and tough-as-always D.

• At Colts (1-1, -11) over Jets (0-2), 24-0: Adam Gase’s Jets are on the tarmac, tires flat, wings on fire. It’ll take Bad Philip Rivers (two or three turnovers) to give the Jets any sort of prayer here.

• At Chargers (1-1, -6 1/2) over Panthers (0-2), 23-17: The Chargers have Justin Herbert to replace Tyrod Taylor (punctured lung), but nobody replaces Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain). Still, bet line feels fat.

• Buccaneers (1-1, -6) over at Broncos (0-2), 24-20: Tom Brady is 3-7 at Mile High, but it’s worth noting Bucs have lost 20 of 27 on the road, and Denver has won four straight in series. Give us Denver with points.

• At Cardinals (2-0, -6) over Lions (0-2), 34-23: Arizona’s Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins-led offense is explosive. Detroit has the NFL’s worst run defense and its secondary is banged up, too. You do the math.

• At Seahawks (2-0, -5) over Cowboys (1-1), 34-27: Russell Wilson (nine TDs) is the best player through two weeks. Dak Prescott’s offense seems unstoppable at times, but the D was shredded by Matt Ryan. Trust Russ. Watch him cook.

Last week: 14-2 overall, 9-7 vs. spread.

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

