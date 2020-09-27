SCARBOROUGH – Boyd Arthur Lunney, 93, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at the Scarborough Terrace assisted living facility in Scarborough. Boyd’s beloved wife of over 72 years, Dawn Lunney was with him when he died peacefully in his sleep.He was predeceased by son Richard Lunney and is survived by wife Dawn Lunney of Scarborough, son Timothy Lunney of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., daughter Barbara Cummings of Cape Elizabeth, and son Thomas Lunney of Bath. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Boyd Lunney was born on Oct. 25, 1926 at Westfield, Maine, the eleventh of 12 children of Thomas Andrew Lunney and Susan Martha (Taylor) Lunney. His father was the Canadian son of an Irish Methodist immigrant and his mother was from an old Maine Quaker family of Mayflower descendants. He often said that growing up in the busy Lunney household on Egypt Road in Westfield during the Great Depression was never easy; there was little money but there was always plenty of food and good company at the kitchen table.He attended the old one-room schoolhouse in Westfield and like most children in Aroostook County worked in the potato fields during the summers. He was a senior at Presque Isle High School when he was drafted into the US Army in February 1945.He served in the US Army from Feb. 16, 1945 until Dec. 4, 1946. His overseas service during World War II was spent mostly in The Philippines. He served as Sergeant and chief clerk to the base commander at Batangas on Luzon.After leaving the Army and returning to Westfield, he wisely took a job with the telephone company and soon met the love of his life. On Nov. 27, 1947, Boyd married Dawn Marie Howard at Andover, New Brunswick. His 38-year career with the telephone company included many transfers and promotions, from Caribou to Waterville to Portland, then to Manchester, N.H. and finally back to Portland. Boyd worked for the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company from March 31, 1947 until his retirement on April 1, 1985.For 55 years of their married life, Boyd and Dawn lived at Cape Elizabeth in four different houses, including 33 years in their retirement cottage on Richmond Terrace at Crescent Beach. During that period, they also spent 25 winters in St. Petersburg, Fla.Boyd was active in a wide range of organizations and activities. For many years he was a member and deacon of the First Congregational Church of South Portland. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner. For over 50 years he was an active member of the Cape Elizabeth Lions Club, served as its president, and was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions International. For over 32 years he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was also an avid golfer and bowler and a great dance partner.Boyd will be remembered as a devoted husband, a kind and generous father and a fun and loyal friend. His favorite response to almost any question was “Fantastic!”, which he certainly was. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

