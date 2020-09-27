York police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon that resulted in the closure of Shore Road for several hours.

Paul M. Amelotte, 52, of York, died after his motorcycle collided with an AudiQ7 SUV operated by Hitesh Harish Surati, 38, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, police said Sunday night.

York police said they began receiving multiple 911 calls around 12:37 p.m. Saturday from motorists who were driving past the crash site in the area of 535 Shore Road. Police said Amelotte’s motorcycle collided head-on with Surati’s SUV. Amelotte was not wearing a helmet.

First responders tried to help Amelotte, but he died at the scene. Shore Road had to be closed to traffic for several hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

