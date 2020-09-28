Portland police are investigating two shootings in different areas of Portland on Sunday night.

No one was injured in either incident.

The first shooting occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday at the Riverton Park housing complex, where a resident reported waking up to the sound of loud noises and glass breaking.

Police said several gunshots were fired into the man’s apartment. There were four people in the apartment sleeping at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

A witness saw a possible suspect fleeing the area. The suspect was described as a black teenager wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was seen running toward the Wellesley Estates properties at 1818 Forest Ave.

The second shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. on High Street. A resident called police to the area of High Street and Park Avenue after seeing a person fire a handgun at another person. The witness said he saw two men having a loud argument outside his apartment, police said. He saw one man pull out a concealed handgun and fire a round toward the other man, police said.

It did not appear the round struck the man and each fled in different directions.

The suspect in the second shooting was described as a tall black man wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. He fled on High Street toward Grant street, police said.

“Both of these shootings occurred in highly populated areas where a number of people’s lives and safety were put in danger,” police said in a statement. “We are fortunate that neither of these incidents resulted in injury or a loss of life.”

Police asked for anyone with information about either shooting to call them at 874-8575.

