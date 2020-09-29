WATERVILLE — Thomas College announced Tuesday morning it reached an agreement to play some fall sports with the University of Maine at Presque Isle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas and UMPI will compete in soccer, cross country and golf, with events beginning Saturday and concluding Oct. 18. UMPI does not have field hockey or women’s tennis teams.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our student-athletes,” Thomas College athletic director Chris Parsons said in a statement. “Of course, the safety and wellbeing of student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff members will continue to be the top priority while conducting these contests. UMPI is the right partner for us to compete against because of their size, location and testing standards that are similar to ours.”

UMPI and Thomas compete in the North Atlantic Conference, along with Maine Maritime, Husson, and UMaine-Farmington.

The NAC canceled all conference competition this summer, but left open the possibility for members to schedule nonconference games.

UMPI will host Thomas in golf and cross country on Saturday. The soccer teams will play games Oct. 10. and Oct. 17.

Thomas announced that participants will be tested for COVID-19 prior to each contest and masks will be required during competition. Furthermore, spectators will be limited. School officials also said they hope to find opportunities for the field hockey and women’s tennis teams to compete this fall.

