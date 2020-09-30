Vote Savary

The city of Bath needs strong leadership. I believe Bob Savary, retired Bath Deputy Chief of Police, is a strong leader and exactly what the Bath City Council needs.

I have known Bob personally and professionally for over 10 years. As a former small business owner, my experience with Bob as a representative of the Bath Police Department was always a positive one. I could rely on him when organizing charity 5k events or when my business needed other police services. I consider Bob a close friend and will be voting for him as my At-Large City Councilor. I encourage you to do the same.

Lisa St. Pierre,

Bath

A good neighbor

My husband and I are fortunate to have great neighbors. We are seniors, and they always lend a hand.

Especially our next-door neighbor who has a Trump sign on his lawn. I wanted him to know we were thinking about getting a Biden sign, as soon as I figured out where to find one. He told me exactly where I could get one. A few days went by, and we still hadn’t gone out to pick up a sign, when I looked out the window to find a Biden sign on our lawn. Yes, our neighbor with the Trump sign did that for us. Indeed, we are fortunate.

Mary-Jo Maguire,

Brunswick

Vote Vitelli

Eloise Vitelli continued to prove her commitment to the health of our communities this year through her support of Maine’s strong vaccination law, which was upheld by 74% of Maine voters this past March. By contrast, her opponent Holly Kopp was a supporter of the anti-vaccination campaign. Here in Sagadahoc County, Holly’s position captured only 29% of the vote. She is out of step with our values to protect our communities. Please join me in rejecting Holly’s anti-public health beliefs, and cast a vote for Sen. Vitelli.

Alyce Ornella,

Bath

Vote Daughtry, Horch

We are so fortunate in District 49 to have candidates for both Representative and State Senate who are smart, energetic, empathetic and environmentally conscious. What’s more, they are both small business owners, personally and professionally aware of the needs of the community, and excellent responsive listeners. Please join us supporting Mattie Daughtry for the State Senate in District 24 and Fred Horch for State Representative in District 49.

Régine and David Whittlesey,

Brunswick

