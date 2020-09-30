The American Band in Westbrook played in parades and at fairs. It was founded by D.W. Babb, according to the Westbrook Historical Society, but the date is unknown. Nelson Mayberry was the first leader of the band, which disbanded in 1894 because of “hard times.” Courtesy of Westbrook Historical Society

 

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

westbrook maine
