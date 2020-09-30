I am trying to inform myself on the where the candidates for Maine’s Senate election stand on things. I tried calling each office, Susan Collins’ and Sara Gideon’s, to get some answers.

Sara Gideon’s office was more than willing to answer my questions completely, politely and patiently. Unfortunately, Susan Collins offices were not.

One question: “What did the candidate think about the president’s statement about our heroic veterans and war dead being ‘losers and suckers?’”

I called a couple of Collins’ offices to find out what she thought. Not only would they not address the question directly, one office was actually rude in their response.

I don’t understand why they would want to treat a Mainer making the effort to inform themselves this way. I feel this reflects what Susan Collins feels about her constituents.

John Tiedje

Gorham

