Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

Congrats to small businesses on making it this far. Now join us on Oct. 21st to learn what tax and accounting issues you should consider before year’s end. How about a primer on the more than a dozen grants and programs that could help your business now? Or a checklist to assess your financial health, especially if you’re considering big moves like deciding whether to close temporarily?

Representatives from Baker Newman Noyes, SCORE and the Small Business Development Centers will discuss what businesses should be considering as we head into the final quarter.

Discussion will be moderated by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas.

Sponsored By

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »