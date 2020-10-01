Food co-op running low

Buxton Community Food Co-op, located in the historic Elden Store at the intersection of Route 22 and Haines Meadow Road, needs donations to restock shelves.

Joann Groder, director of the independent co-op, said non-perishable goods are needed.

The co-op serves more than 200 families. Groder said the pandemic upped the number of patrons as families have been impacted by layoffs.

“Everyone is welcome,” she said.

She praised donors, including Hannaford, meats; Poland Spring, water; and Snell Family Farm, fresh produce.

Last year, the co-op supplied 62 families with a box containing a complete Thanksgiving dinner, but this year is looking bleak, she said.

The co-op is open 8:30-10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Donors can drop off goods or cash donations. To donate or for more information, call Groder at 929-5806.

Election grant awarded

The town has been awarded $5,000 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help with poll worker training, temporary staffing and absentee supplies for the November election, according to Town Clerk John Myers.

