Peoples United to host curbside dinner

Peoples United Methodist Church is planning a curbside Fall Dinner on Oct. 17.

The dinner is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu features roast chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, gravy, green beans and a brownie for dessert. The cost is $8 per dinner.

Orders are required by Oct. 12. Call or text 207-767-6063. Check or exact cash are preferred. Leave name, phone number and number of meals. Curbside pickup will be at Ellis Hall at the corner of Mussey and Broadway in South Portland. All COVID-19 safeguards will be taken.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous