I recently had the honor to attend a presentation of the Post Century Award to our Old Orchard Beach VFW Post 7997, honoring their 100th year in operation. The presentation took place at Volk Packaging in Biddeford, where there is a Hero’s Wall in dedication to Maine’s service men and women. It was a moment to reflect on all that veterans have done for us and our country.

When we think of our veterans, I am sure many of us will think of Veterans Day, which honors all of those who have served the country in war or peace for their sacrifices. It was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I, known at the time as “The Great War,” which officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

Sadly, as we know all too well, World War I did not “end all wars,” as we have seen far too many conflicts since. It is incumbent upon us to remember the proud men and women who have served our country, often without the thanks or recognition they deserve.

Last year, I had the honor of presenting a commemorative license plate to our local VFW Post 7997. The plate was in honor of America’s 58,479 fallen Vietnam heroes. My uncle served in the Vietnam Conflict, as it was called, and as a kid, I wore a POW bracelet. I was keenly interested in hearing these stories. To my dismay, during my conversation with Post members, I learned about the underwhelming benefits our Vietnam service members receive. From a social work perspective, I knew this was a system that needs our collective attention and needs change.

According to Census data, more than 20 million Americans are veterans of foreign wars. Roughly half of those veterans (9.2 million) are aged 65 and older, including more than 1.3 million World War II veterans over the age of 85. Military men and women who served in Vietnam are still the largest group of vets in the U.S.

Veterans’ benefits come in many forms — from cash grants and education assistance to home and community-based services. Eligibility for many programs depends upon the length and type of service, whether the service member incurred any service-related disability, along with household income. And while veterans are eligible for services, including health care, often these services fall short. Disability payments available to veterans who suffered an injury or disease or worsening of such a condition while on active duty may not always include full coverage for vison or dental care. And mental health care still falls short.

For example, veterans with 100 percent disability rating receive the full benefit allowed by the Veterans Administration, while those with an 80 percent disability rating only receive 50 percent of that of their counterparts.

Additionally, the number of veteran suicides exceeded 6,000 each year from 2008 to 2017. In 2017, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults, which included 17 suicides per day according to the most recent Veterans Administration data – a testament to the need to have enhanced mental health services.

These are issues that demand our attention and must be addressed.

Our veterans from “The Great War” are no longer with us, and there are few of our veterans from WWII, where my grandfather proudly served in the South Pacific in the U.S. Navy. However, our Vietnam veterans, and our service men and women from every branch of service who are still with us deserve not only our recognition, but our commitment to assure that they get the benefits they so rightly deserve.

I hope we will all step back and spend time, not just on Veterans Day but every day, to honor our veterans who too often go without thanks or recognition.

Rep. Lori K. Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, is a licensed master social worker and is serves on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee in her first term in the Maine House.

