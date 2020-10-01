Oct. 4, 1995

Moving day is some time in the future, but the move is now almost certain. Westbrook’s City Council voted 6-0 Monday to buy the York Insurance building as the new City Hall. It was the final vote. The uncertainty about the move date is that York’s directors haven’t yet agreed. They won’t sign until they know where York is going. Maine Bank & Trust is buying the current City Hall at 790 Main St. for $235,000. The city will pay $851,000, plus $50,000 for equipment left on the premises, for the York building, at 237 Main St.

Gorham residents can rest assured that the view from Fort Hill Park will not be ruined by a proposed processed sludge storage facility. The 25-foot structure would sit in a stand of 40-foot pine trees over a mile from the popular picnic site and would not be visible. Norman Martin II said his son, Norman Martin III, has agreed to lease six acres for the winter storage building in order to augment the family’s dairy farm and corn business.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Oct. 5, 1960, that Gorham’s Peter Mills, son of U.S. District Attorney and Mrs. Peter Mills of Main Street, was a semi-finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition. Mills was a senior at Gorham High School. Maine Rep. and Mrs. Ernest Porell have returned to their Westbrook home after summering at their cottage at Pine Point in Scarborough.

Only 10 parents turned out Saturday for Westbrook High School’s first ever “town meeting,” so when another is held, it won’t be on a Saturday morning. All department heads and many teachers and administrators were there. The session was called a community dialogue on the topic, “What we want our school to be like as we approach the 21st century.”

New to Gorham are Joseph and Tammy Hansen, with their children Ryan McMullen and Taylor Hansen. They moved from Saco to their new home at 94 Lovers Lane. Joseph is a carpenter and Tammy is a bookkeeper. Arthur and Shelly Robinson have recently moved to 17 Lawn Ave., from Limington.

Oct. 5, 2005

Westbrook’s new Catholic parish of St. Anthony’s has elected to retain St. Hyacinth Church as the parish’s permanent home. Parishioners have voted to close St. Edmund and St. Mary’s churches and move into the historic church on Brown Street. The recommendation now awaits the approval of Bishop Richard Malone. Last week, workers reinstalled pews in St. Hyacinth that had been removed when the church closed last year.

Robert A. Swett Jr. of Westbrook has received the Lions Club International’s highest award, a Melvin Jones Fellowship. He has been a member of the Westbrook Lions Club since 1976 and has held several offices, including president and treasurer.

A group of Gorham-area teens, organized as “Rock4Relief,” is holding a “Concert for Hurricane Relief” Oct. 15. Organizers include Anna Devoe, 14, of Gorham. The concert will include eight area bands. Meanwhile, a check for $7,942.70 was sent to Alabama Lions Disaster Relief Fund following Gorham’s community-wide yard sale and auction on Sept. 24. The money is to benefit Hurricane Katrina victims in the town of Bayou La Batre.

BiODE, on Larrabee Road is Westbrook, could get $3 million in federal money to help develop an oil viscosity sensor for Army helicopters. The money is part of a defense appropriations bill recently passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee, but must be approved by both the House and Senate and signed by the president before any money is disbursed.

The Windham-Gorham Rod and Gun Club released 240, 5-month-old pheasants on Sunday at three undisclosed farms in Buxton. The club raised 1,900 pheasants, which are being released at 18 sites. The bird-hunting season began Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 31.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: