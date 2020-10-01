BIDDEFORD — Therese L. Boissonneault, 92, of Biddeford died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Andre’s Health Care Facility.

She was born Dec. 11, 1927, in Biddeford, to Albert and Fedora (Melancon) Letourneau and was educated locally.

On May 14, 1949, she married Roland A. Boissonneault in St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. She had been employed for 30 years at Pepperell Mfg. Co in Biddeford and for 15 years with Lyn Flex in Saco, retiring in 1988. Therese loved music and dancing, dining out and shopping.

She was preceded in death by Roland, her husband of 65 years on July 4, 2014.

Surviving are: his son, Raymond R. Boissonneault and his significant other Patricia McCullum of Old Orchard Beach; his daughter, Linda Paquette and her husband Ronald of Biddeford; one sister, Lucienne Hayford of Saco; four grandchildren, Amanda Paquette and her significant other Glen Picard of Poland, Aron Paquette and his wife Anne of Portland, and Michael and Daniel Boissonneault of Biddeford; and two great grandchildren, Henry and Maisy Paquette of Portland.

Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. If so desired, donations in Therese’s memory may be made to St. Andre’s Health Care, 407 Pool St., Biddeford, ME 04005

