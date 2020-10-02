Volunteer at pantry

Volunteers are needed to help inside on pantry days carrying food up the stairs and on other days to help put food away as it comes in, pack boxes and get sets ready for clients. On pantry days social distancing cannot be maintained, and face masks will be always required. On working days without clients a little more social distancing can be accomplished due to fewer people. If you feel comfortable coming in, contact Donna Rand 671-4458.

Anyone age 60 and older qualifies for a monthly CSFP Commodity Supplemental Food Program box. There is no financial requirement. The boxes can be picked up at the pantry on the third Friday of the month in the parking lot. You can name a proxy to pick up the box for you. Contact Rand either by phone or at 78 Long Hill Rd, Gray, ME 04039.

Outdoor Fall Sale

The First Congregational Church of Gray will be holding an Outdoor Fall Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the lawn of the Parish House, 5 Brown St. Rain date is Oct. 12.

Hazardous waste collection

Hazardous waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 for town residents and property owners at the Town salt and sand shed on Seagull Drive. Proof of residency and face masks will be required.

Materials that are not accepted include biological or medical waste, ammunition, explosives, flares and fireworks, radioactive materials and asbestos. Find a full list of accepted materials at graymaine.org.

Contact Randy Cookson at 657-2343 or [email protected] with questions.

Emergency water

Because of the drought, emergency water is available to residents from the outside faucet at Newbegin Gym. Bring your own containers. Contact Suzanna Gallant at 657-3339 ext. 102 or [email protected] with questions.

Additionally, burn permits will not be issued until further notice.

Rec activities

Junior track and field begins Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 21 from 9-10 a.m. at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds. Participants will learn and practice a variety of track and field events including sprints, hurdles, relays, long jump and softball throw. Coaches will focus on helping participants improve technique, celebrate improvements and have fun. For kindergarten through sixth grade.

A Very GNG Halloween 2020 is on, but will look different this year due to COVID-19. On Oct. 31, there will be a costume parade and Trunk or Treat at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds from 1-4 p.m. and a Haunted Forest Walk at Pennell Park from 5-8 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the community, but registration is required at grayme.myrec.com.

Early bird dinner

Have your 2021 American Legion Post 86 dues paid by Oct. 3 and enjoy a nice dinner on the post at 5 p.m. Oct. 10. The meal is followed by music by Rock Bottom. The event is open to Post 86 members of the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.

