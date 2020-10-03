SIDNEY — An 18-year-old Bangor man was killed following a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 95, police said.

Maine State Police said Saturday that the agency responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash the previous day on I-95 north at mile 116 in Sidney at 3:03 p.m.

Killed in the crash was the driver, Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor, police said.

Police said Caron was driving a 2005 Honda Element sport utility vehicle north in the right-hand lane during a rainstorm. Witnesses at the scene told authorities that the vehicle suddenly crossed into the passing lane and went off of the road into the grassy median, where it side-swiped a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Caron was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The vehicle sustained massive passenger side and top damage; both airbags deployed and Caron was wearing a seatbelt.

The Maine Department of Transportation, Sidney Fire Department and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene. A Kennebec County Sheriff’s detective came upon the scene and assisted with interviews of witnesses.

The crash is still under investigation by Troop C of the Maine State Police.

