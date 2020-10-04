LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic have been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA finals, meaning the Miami Heat will be depleted once again Sunday night.
Adebayo was ruled out because of a neck injury. Dragic is had a torn left plantar fascia. Both were injured in Game 1, and neither played in Miami’s Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The decision on Adebayo and Dragic was made about two hours before game time. Both arrived at the arena with their teammates, and Adebayo has been lobbying the team with hopes of letting him play.
“The injury bug hit us at the wrong time,” Heat forward Jae Crowder said.
The Heat trail the Lakers, 2-0. Game 4 is Tuesday night.
