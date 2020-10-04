GORHAM – David Michael Quintal “Q”, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 27, 2020. Born July 24, 1978, Dave grew up in Maine and Massachusetts.

He had fond memories of treating himself to unlimited M&M ice cream at his parent’s restaurant in Lisbon Falls and of going for boat rides or playing cards with family in Cape Cod.

After graduating from Bourne High School he followed his brother, Bobby’s footsteps by attending St. Joseph’s College in Standish, where he was a great student and an even better athlete. When St. Joe’s initiated their Hall of Fame, Dave was one of the inaugural inductees for his performance on the baseball field, especially at bat.

It was at St Joe’s that Dave met his wife-to-be, Sunny. The story goes that one day Dave saw Sunny in the college cafeteria and told his friend he wanted to marry her. Later that school year, Dave and Sunny met and he told her he would hit a homerun for her in the next day’s game if she attended. Sunny was there, the homerun was hit and three years later they were married. In another three years they became a family of three with the addition of their precious daughter, Makayla Joy.

Dave was a dedicated employee of Olympia Sports for nearly 20 years. He loved playing golf or watching and reviewing games of his favorite New England teams with his buddies. Makayla and Dave had an incredibly undeniable bond and he and Sunny were best friends. From shopping to softball, Dave participated in the things that made Sunny and Makayla happy because nothing brought more joy to Dave than knowing his girls were happy. Dave was an extremely proud dad and tremendously devoted husband.

Dave will not only be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sunny Lovejoy Quintal; and his 14 year-old daughter, Makayla Joy Quintal; but also by his father, Robert “Rob” Quintal; his brother, Robert “Bobby” Quintal (wife, Sarah) his sisters, Kasey Black (husband, Dana) and Laura Quintal; eight nieces and nephews; his in-laws; and countless friends.

Dave was predeceased by his mother, Sandra (Collamore) Quintal “Sandy”; and his grandparents.

Due to gathering restrictions a private celebration of life will be held on Thursday Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham, followed by public visiting hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at http://www.JDRF.org.

