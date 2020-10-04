LINDSAY, Ontario – Doreen Betty Wakelin, 99, entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, in Lindsay, Ontario, on Sept. 26, 2020. Doreen was the beloved wife of Ralph Wakelin (predeceased); and loving mother of Michael (Sharon), Peterborough, Ontario, Gordon (Celeste), Yarmouth, Maine, Dianne Cross (Bill), Toronto, Ontario, and David (Kathy), Lindsay, Ontario; grandmother of Jason, Julien, Andrea, Gregory, Leah and Victor; great-grandmother of Jessica, Nicola, and Angie; sister of the late Marjorie Vanstone (the late Lloyd) and Ronald Barbe. A private family burial will be taking place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church or Five Counties Children Centre would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through theMackey Funeral Home,33 Peel St.Lindsay, Ontario,or online atwww.mackeys.ca.

Guest Book