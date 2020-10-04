WESTBROOK – Kathleen “Kathy” C. (Post) Thornton, 66, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Portland. Kathy was born Nov. 30, 1953 to Frank and Virginia (Harris) Post in Portland and attended school in the Westbrook system.

Kathy earned bachelor degrees in education and psychology and was especially proud of her master’s in education degree from the University of Maine system, all with the distinction of Summa Cum Laude. A long-time educator in Southern Maine schools, Kathy eventually retired from the Gray/New Gloucester (SAD 15) school system. Always the proud patriot, Kathy instilled in her 1st grade students the meaning behind all the national holidays.

Kathy’s friends remember her as being a very active person who enjoyed many varied interests including gardening, crafts (particularly, bookmarks for the Westbrook Walker Memorial Library), sewing, piano, reading, genealogy, and especially her guinea pigs.

Married in 1975, Kathy was predeceased by her husband, James R. Thornton, who died tragically in 1977.

Kathy’s friends wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital for providing care, comfort and compassion during her final days.

A private graveside service is planned for Oct. 10.

Anyone wishing to leave remembrances is encouraged to visit the A.T. Hutchins website at: http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in honor of Kathy to

Southern Maine Council

on Aging,

136 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

