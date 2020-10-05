(Ed. Note: For the complete Deering-Waynflete and Portland-Falmouth boys’ soccer, Cheverus-Portland girls’ soccer and Cheverus-Scarborough field hockey game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

The 2020 fall sports season is unlike anything we’ve seen before, with a late start, no postseason in some sports and the coronavirus overshadowing everything, but when the whistle blows and the games are played, local athletes have been able to focus on the task at hand and as always, produce memories.

The first full week of the abbreviated season is in the rear-view mirror and here’s a look back:

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s two-time reigning Class C state champion boys’ soccer team won’t have an opportunity to three-peat this fall, as there will be no traditional postseason, but the Flyers have excelled so far this autumn.

Waynflete, which beat North Yarmouth Academy, 5-1, in its opener, last week handled visiting Gray-New Gloucester (6-1), then won at Deering, 3-2. Against the Patriots, Joey Ansel-Mullen and Aidan Kieffer each scored two goals. Saturday, the Flyers met Deering for the first time in a countable game and a very entertaining contest ensued. After falling behind in the 29th minute, Waynflete drew even 31 seconds before halftime on Patrick Shaw’s goal. In the second half, Kieffer scored on a rebound to put the Flyers ahead to stay and Shaw added a second goal. The Rams rallied and made things interesting, but Waynflete held on to prevail, 3-2.

“It was tough to hold (Deering) off,” Kieffer said. “They got reinvigorated when they scored. It comes down to us not fouling.”

“We’ve played the same teams the last few years, so it’s nice to have some new opponents this year,” said Shaw.

“It felt like a playoff game toward the end,” added longtime Flyers coach Brandon Salway, who earned his 295th win with the program. “I’m proud of the guys. They played really well. This group is unbelievable. I’m very fortunate to coach them. They love playing the game. Try telling them this season doesn’t matter. They’re excited to get out here and play. It’s great to play city schools in countable games and show we’re as competitive as anybody. A lot of that is due to this group of kids.”

Waynflete hosted Cheverus Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and visits Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

“It’s great to play and compete,” said Kieffer. “We’re just super-hyped we can play. It’s disappointing we can’t go for that third (championship), but we’ve played together for so long. It’s nice to finish it off together.”

Deering, which beat host South Portland, 2-1 in its opener (Muntasir Ahmed scored both goals), got goals from Adilson Vidal and Ahmed in its loss to Waynflete.

“I expected Waynflete to play the way they did, but I didn’t expect us to play the way we did,” said Rams’ coach Joel Costigan. “We kind of lost that game in the first 10 minutes. You could see our energy was down and our lack of discipline. Most of the game, we defended on our heels, not what we worked on in practice. We weren’t able to put it together until the last 10 minutes of the game, defending as a team, pushing the ball forward, but it was too little, too late.”

Deering hosts Cheverus Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), then visits rival Portland Tuesday of next week.

“The shorter season is a challenge, but it’s fun to be able to play,” Costigan said. “We think our team has great potential and we’ve played really well in spurts. We’re treating every game like there are playoffs. Guys have their sights on having a winning record. If we play the way we’re supposed to and have better training sessions, you’ll see we’re a very talented group.”

Portland dropped a 4-2 home decision to reigning Class A champion Falmouth in its opener. The Bulldogs got goals from Sublime Kitenga and Alexandre Tchibassa, but couldn’t hold the explosive Yachtsmen in check.

“It felt good to be out here, but unfortunately, we had to open against the defending champs,” lamented longtime Portland coach Rocco Frenzilli. “I thought we played as well as we could have played in the amount of time we had to get ready. Falmouth’s always prepared, ready to play. They got the goals. Hats off to them.”

The Bulldogs then blanked Cheverus, 3-0, behind two goals from Steve Matanga and one from Anselmo Tela.

Portland is at South Portland Thursday and welcomes Deering Tuesday of next week.

“We have seven games left and we’re happy to be out here,” Frenzilli said. “We’ll see how it all goes. The guys want to win. We want to compete and do well. There’s a lot more soccer left.”

Cheverus beat Westbrook, 1-0, in its first game, then lost, 3-0, at home to Portland Saturday. Brady Hoglund scored the goal in the victory, on a long shot just before halftime. The Stags visited Waynflete Tuesday and host Deering Thursday before welcoming Waynflete Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Two girls’ soccer teams who enjoyed tremendous seasons a year ago, Cheverus and Portland, squared off last week at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Stags came into the game having dominated visiting Westbrook, 10-0, in their opener last Tuesday (Olivia Bradford and Mia Krazter scored three goals apiece, while Julia Kratzer added a pair and Helena Bolduc and Roxie VanOosterum contributed one apiece).

Portland, which had edged Deering, 1-0, in double-overtime, in its first game, only scored once against Cheverus, but it was enough. After several near-misses, the Bulldogs got a nice finish from Elizabeth Littel in the 50th minute and held on from there for a 1-0 victory, their first in four tries against the Stags.

“I knew I had to go for it,” said Littel. “I had to take it. It worked out perfectly. I was just looking for any opening, but once I got down to the corner it was obvious I had to go far post. We were frustrated not scoring, but we built momentum and after halftime, we were ready to go.”

“We came in thinking Cheverus might beat us, but we wanted it and you could tell that on the field as we were first getting to every ball,” senior back Lydia Stein said. “We were all positive and encouraging. It feels amazing to beat them my last year.”

“We want to maximize every game,” added Bulldogs coach Curtis Chapin. “Our goal is to into every game expecting to win. We’re no longer the program that is happy to win. We want to be the program that steps on the field and no matter who we’re playing, we think have as good a chance as anyone else.”

Portland is back in action Wednesday at home versus South Portland. Monday brings a trip to Deering.

“Just being out here together, working hard every day, that’s everything,” Chapin said. “The girls are treating every day like a gift. We have a very good team. A lot of strong seniors who deserved something this year. No matter how many games it is, I feel privileged to coach them and watch them make progress.”

In the loss to Portland, Cheverus got eight saves from goalkeeper Neve Cawley, but couldn’t generate much of an attack.

“Portland deserved to win,” Stags coach Craig Roberts said. “They have an aggressive goalkeeper, so we talked about playing the ball wide and attacking from the wings. We did a better job controlling the middle, but we didn’t really get the ball wide to start an attack from there. We’re a young team and we’ll work on that and get our movement down.”

Cheverus hosted Waynflete Tuesday, go to Gorham Friday and visit Waynflete Tuesday of next week.

“Hopefully we’ll improve,” said Roberts. “We graduated nine seniors and we really only have six varsity players from last year. In some ways, it’s an opportunity to get younger players varsity experience without them feeling the pressure of trying to go undefeated or get to a regional final. We have to build and learn how to play at the varsity level. I think you’ll see by the end of October we’ll be miles from where we are today.”

Deering lost, 1-0, at home to South Portland last Monday, then rallied for a 1-1 draw at Waynflete Saturday to have a record of 0-2-1. In the tie, Mae Carroll scored the goal. The Rams are idle until Monday when Portland pays a visit.

Waynflete was 2-1-1 at press time after wins last week at Poland (7-1) and Gray-New Gloucester (6-0) and a 1-1 home draw versus Deering. Against the Knights, Devan Sherry and Kilee Sherry each scored twice, while Morgan Earls registered her first goal and Lucy Hart and Cece Marshall also scored. Earls had the only goal in the victory over Patriots, while goalkeeper Jesse Connors made three saves for the shutout. Devan Sherry scored the goal in the tie. The Flyers were at Cheverus Tuesday and host Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team is up to its usual dramatic tricks.

The Stags improved to 2-0 last Thursday by virtue of a thrilling 3-2 double-overtime win at longtime rival Scarborough. Cheverus appeared en route to a relatively easy win when it went up, 2-0, behind goals from Lucia Pompeo and Grace Foster, surrendered two goals in the final three-plus minutes and had to play OT. After the first eight-minute session was scoreless, on a penalty corner, the Stags won it in the second overtmie when freshman Lily Johnson scored on a rebound.

“The ball bounced off a Scarborough player’s stick and I tipped it in,” Johnson said. “I was really excited. We worked so hard and to get that goal was just great. We didn’t give up. We always give 100 percent no matter what. We play as a team and we’re always positive.”

“Lily’s special,” said Stags coach Theresa Hendrix. “She’s been focused since the summer. She plays with confidence. The girls kept pushing and we were in the right spot. Every time we come to Scarborough, it’s super-fun. Scarborough’s always tough. We’re excited to have them in our bracket this year. The girls are appreciative to just come out here and play.”

Cheverus hosted Falmouth Tuesday, then go to Gorham Thursday.

“We want to win and enjoy playing,” said Hendrix. “One of the special parts this year is focusing on each day.”

Portland/Deering began with a 6-1 home loss to South Portland last Wednesday. The goal was scored by Rebekah Dunn. Goalie Ella Burdin had 18 saves. Portland/Deering was home versus Westbrook Tuesday and visits Cape Elizabeth in a first-ever countable meeting Saturday.

Cross country

In cross country action last week, Cheverus swept Windham, as the girls were paced by individual winner Annabelle Brooks (20 minutes, 8.20 seconds) and the boys were led by individual champion Jesse Cadigan (18:20).

Deering’s girls defeated South Portland. Megan Cunningham (18:11) was the top individual. The Rams’ boys finished a point behind South Portland. The Rams were led by individual winner Alexey Seredin (15:21).

Portland’s boys lost to Falmouth. The top individual finisher was George Theall (sixth, 18:49).

Waynflete joined Maine Coast Waldorf at NYA. The boys finished first and were paced individually by Levi Lilienthal (second, 17:42.40). The girls were also first and featured second-place individual finisher Blythe Thompson (23:08).

Golf

Two Waynflete golfers qualified for this weekend’s state match at last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier. George Fahey shot an 18-hole round of 80, while Ed Cox finished with a round of 86.

Cheverus, Deering and Portland took part in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier Monday.

The Class A state match is Friday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. Class B and Class C compete Saturday at Natanis.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: