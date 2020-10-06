Closed for Indigenous Peoples Day

The Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices, recreation office and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

There will be no changes to trash collection for the week of Oct. 12.

St. Anne special services

In celebration of the month, a Rosary gathering will be conducted at noon Sunday, Oct. 17, at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St. in Gorham.

Outdoor confessions will be offered from 9-10:30 a.m. and an outdoor Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

The Rosary is an invitation to experience the grace of Mary’s spiritual motherhood as she leads followers to her son, Jesus. Devotion to the Rosary was especially promoted in the 13th century by St. Dominic and in the 16th century by St. Peter Canisius.

Pope Leo XIII dedicated October as the Month of the Holy Rosary and in 1895 wrote an encyclical, Adiutricem populi, on the Rosary. An invocation known as the Fatima Prayer was commonly added in the early 20th century.

In 2002, Saint John Paul II, who called the Rosary his favorite prayer, added a new set of five reflections called the luminous mysteries. They join the joyful, sorrowful and glorious mysteries in providing opportunities to reflect on the lives of Jesus and his Blessed Mother.

Drive thru trick or trunk

The LifeChurch in conjunction with the Gorham Police Department will host a drive-thru Trick or Trunk event outside from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Baxter Memorial Library parking lot, 75 South St.

To attend and learn important drive-thru entrance/exit details, register at lifechurchmaine.ccbchurch.com.

This is a drive-thru-only event at which each child will be given one prepacked bag of candy and an opportunity to see all the decorated cars from the safety of your own vehicle. All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicles at all times.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $27,026,921,935,432.41.

