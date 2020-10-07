The Seashore Trolley Museum thanks all who came out to support the first two weekends of Pumpkin Patch Trolley.

A family tradition now in its 22nd year, Pumpkin Patch Trolley will return to the museum Oct. 9-11. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Guests of all ages are treated to rides on antique trolleys where they are delivered to the museum’s pumpkin patch to select a pumpkin. Back at the museum’s Visitors Center, families can decorate their pumpkins, participate in fun, COVID-safe activities like a cookie walk or photo scavenger hunt, and check out the museum’s outdoor exhibits before heading home. Lunch is available from the Texas Grace Kitchen food truck.

Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for adults 60 and older, $11.50 for youth 6-16, $7 for youth 3-5, and $2 for youth younger than 3. Due to COVID restrictions, a limited amount of tickets are available for each trolley ride. Tickets should be purchased in advance at https://pumpkinpatchtrolley2020.eventbrite.com.

Thank you to event sponsors Kennebunk Savings, Hannaford, and Biddeford Savings, a division of Maine Community Bank.

Located at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport, Seashore Trolley Museum is the world’s oldest and largest electric railway and transit museum. For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or call 207-967-2800.

Maine Women in the Arts hosts annual awards show online

Like many organizations, Maine Women in the Arts is looking for new and different ways to support artists and the arts in the wake of not being able to have live, in-person shows. MWA usually puts on three art shows a year with the fall show being their annual awards show to recognize the accomplishments of local artist members.

This year the annual awards show, usually held at the Masonic Hall in Kennebunkport, will be online at the MWA website highlighting the images of more than 30 members. The work will be judged by a prominent local artist.

The annual awards show will be online from Thursday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 31. The art is available for the public to view 24 hours a day. All of the art is for sale, and both the sales and pick-up or mailing arrangements can be made with the individual artists. Visit the show at www.mainewomenarts.com/artshow.html.

Museum plans Indigenous People’s Day lecture

The Brick Store Museum, the Kennebunk region’s history, art and culture museum, exists on the homelands of Wabanaki and Algonquian tribes. In recognition of Indigenous People’s Day, celebrated in Maine on Monday, Oct. 12, the museum will host Elizabeth James-Perry, a member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head-Aquinnah, to present a live lecture (via Zoom) at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. The special lecture focusing on art and community relationships is supported by the museum’s Rogers Lecture Fund and Home & Away Gallery in Kennebunkport.

James-Perry, an artist, will speak on 21st century indigenous art and culture; and the work being done in regional museums and institutions to become better allies and truthtellers with regional tribes; among other issues surrounding indigenous peoples in New England. A question-and-answer segment will follow the presentation.

The lecture is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar; email [email protected] or call 207-985-4802. Registrants will be sent access information for the Zoom lecture. For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

History happening in Cape Porpoise

History was made on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Church on the Cape. The third Sunday in September has been Homecoming Sunday for several years when members of 20 years or more are recognized. One of the members was recognized this year for her 64 years of faithfulness in her life and prayerful service through the church.

In addition, the 25th anniversary of the first Hanging of the Buoys was commemorated. The Church Historian noted, ”…. there were 43 buoys hung in the church’s foyer on Sept. 24, 1995, with nine added later. Today, 13 buoys are displayed in the sanctuary and will be hung after the service. One of them is from the youngest lobsterman.”

The purpose from 1995 to the present is the focus on the special connection between the church and the community.

The worship service included the recognition of Gary Ridlon, the senior lobsterman of Cape Porpoise. He and his late wife, Marge, collected and prepared the 1995 buoys for hanging.

During the service, the names of the lobstermen were read in the following categories: Retirees, Deceased; 1995-Active, and the 2020 group. Pictures of six lobstermen were projected during the last reading.

Kyle Emmons, a sixth generation lobsterman, was one of the speakers during the service. He shared about the function and colors of buoys and also related his story about starting lobstering at 7 years of age with his father. He continued to speak about how his lobstering career has progressed. He also brought one of his traps and a buoy to illustrate the children’s message.

A tribute was found in the church’s newsletter from October, 1995: “We acknowledge the vital role played by our fishermen of the past, present, and into the future. They perpetuate a commitment to the sea which has been at the heart of this community’s life for generations. Church on the Cape is proud to serve as a beacon for seafarers and as a place of spiritual nurture for pilgrims of all walks of life.”

