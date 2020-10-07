GRAY — Town Council approved Tuesday night hiring consulting firm Eaton Peabody to lead the town’s search for a new town manager. Deb Cabana, the current town manager, is set to retire next summer.

Eaton Peabody, which is based in Augusta, will charge the town $6,000 for their services, as per their proposal. The council also considered a proposal from Maine Municipal Association for $6,400.

Don Gerrish, who retired as town manager of Brunswick in 2008, will lead the search. Since joining Eaton Peabody as a municipal management consultant, Gerrish has assisted many towns throughout Maine in executive hiring, including Windham, where he served as interim town manager from October 2018 to December 2019.

He is currently assisting Casco in their search while also serving as interim town manager since September.

