SEBAGO – James Calvin Woodbrey PhD, 85, of Sebago Lake, Maine, St. Louis, Mo. and Green Valley, Ariz., died peacefully on Sept. 29, 2020.

A graduate of Standish High School, University of Maine, Orono and Michigan State University, Jim was a distinguished Senior Research Scientist at Monsanto from 1961-1989; a pioneer in MRI and polymer technology and owner of many patents. He enjoyed history and politics and was a gifted photographer, carpenter and handy-man.

He was predeceased by three brothers, three sisters; and daughter, Peggy Edwards (Eric). He is survived by wife, Connie (nee Douglass); elder brothers Herbert, Henry and Victor Woodbrey, all of Maine; son Dorrance (Woody) Woodbrey, daughter Alison Taylor (Bill); grandchildren Jenny Pennycook (Mike), John Edwards, Alison Bryar (Dan), Conor Taylor; stepgrandchildren Bill Taylor (Meghan), Brendan Taylor (Tricia); great-grandchildren Mairin, William, Alexa and Alice; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held in St. Louis. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

