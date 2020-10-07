GORHAM — A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Gorham High School, but school officials are not identifying whether the case involves a student or staff member.

“For privacy reasons, we are not disclosing details regarding who they are,” School Committee Chairperson Stewart McCallister said in an email Tuesday night to the American Journal.

Everyone, according to McCallister, who was exposed to the individual will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to school and is also encouraged to be tested.

McCallister said staff and students have been vigilant in keeping themselves and peers safe.

“We will continue to monitor this case and evaluate as we go,” McCallister said.

Town Council Chairperson Suzanne Phillips said Wednesday: “The town’s partnership with the school to ensure safety is critical. We will watch this closely and offer support for whatever direction the school takes.”

The School Committee in August first approved remote learning for high school students. Then, the board reversed its decision and opened the high school under the hybrid model (part-time in-person and part-time remote learning).

“As of now, there are no plans to reconsider,” McCallister said. “If the situation changes or should more cases come up it is certainly a possibility.”

McCallister said a decision to close schools would depend on “a number of factors” and would be made by Superintendent Heather Perry.

“Our nurses and administrative team are working closely with Maine CDC and Maine Department of Education,” Perry said Wednesday.

But Perry said state officials wouldn’t visit the school.

School officials learned of the confirmed case Monday night and all parents and staff were notified by email.

McCallister informed the Town Council of the COVID-19 case in a Zoom meeting Tuesday night.

“All safety protocols are being followed, all communications have been made and we are working closely in collaboration with Maine CDC to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” McCallister told town councilors.

Maine CDC reports 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths through Oct. 6 in Cumberland County. The Division of Disease Surveillance reports 95 probable and confirmed cases in the town of Gorham as of Sept. 27.

“It continues to be of paramount importance that our entire community follow safety protocols outlined by the CDC, the three primary ones being wearing a face covering, washing/sanitizing hands frequently and maintaining physical distancing,” McCallister said.

The schools will continue to notify the public as information changes. For updates, visit gorhamschools.org and click on “COVID-19” at top of the page.

