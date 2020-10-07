COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 17 LSU will travel to Missouri’s home stadium for a noon kickoff on Saturday instead of hosting the game at night as originally scheduled because of Hurricane Delta’s expected landfall in or near Louisiana later this week.

The Southeastern Conference announced the move on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that moving the game was in the best interest of safety for Louisiana. The game will be played at noon in Columbia, Missouri, after being previously scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The conference is monitoring the hurricane’s path and communicating with schools about its potential impact on other sports.

“It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied,” Sankey said in the statement. “I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

LSU (1-1, 1-1 SEC) looks to build on its 41-7 rout of Vanderbilt last weekend, while Mizzou (0-2, 0-2) is coming off a 35-12 loss to then-No. 21 Tennessee.

POSTPONED: Next week’s game between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern has been postponed until December amid coronavirus cases and contact tracing within the Mountaineers program.

The schools announced the postponement Wednesday, one week before they were set to meet at Georgia Southern. That game will now take place on Dec. 12.

This marks the second straight postponed for the Mountaineers. They announced last week that Wednesday’s game against Louisiana would move to Dec. 4 or 5.

Appalachian State says it hasn’t been able to practice since before the win against Campbell on Sept. 26, with all active cases recovering in isolation and others required to quarantine due to contact tracing.

The school had announced last week that there had been 19 new positive cases associated with the football team cluster, consisting of eight staff and 11 students.

GEORGIA STATE: Georgia Tech says a ban on tailgating will remain in place for Friday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference football game against Louisville.

The school also prohibited tailgating for its Sept. 19 home opener against Central Florida. Officials have not decided whether the tradition will be reinstated at the other four home games, saying that will be determined on a game-by-game basis relying on the advice of health experts.

Chairs, tables, grills and coolers will not be permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle. No loitering or gatherings of any size will be permitted in any on-campus area outside of the Bobby Dodd Stadium footprint for the prime-time game matching a pair of 1-2 teams.

“This was not a decision that was made easily,” Athletic Director Todd Stansbury said.

Georgia Tech is allowing roughly 20 percent capacity at 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: The U.S. women’s national team will hold a training camp beginning Oct. 18 in Commerce City, Colorado. The roster has not been announced for the 10-day training camp, which will be the first time the team will come together since the SheBelieves Cup tournament in March. The start will come after the National Women’s Soccer League fall series concludes.

The team and staff members will be in a controlled environment in a Denver-area hotel for the duration of the camp, following a strict health and safety protocol. Players will be tested before leaving for camp, on arrival and then every two days.

“Getting the national team back together brings us relief and excitement, and I’m thankful for all the work done behind the scenes to make this happen, and make it happen safely for all the players and staff,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “We’re going to be smart and efficient in how we conduct this camp, but we know that the Olympics will be coming fast once the calendar turns to 2021, so we have to make as much progress as we can during the time we have in Denver.”

GERMANY: The headquarters of the German soccer federation and the private homes of some of its members were searched early Wednesday as part of an investigation into tax evasion. About 200 officers were involved in the raids in the German states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate, the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office said.

“The investigations into suspected fraudulent corporate and trade tax evasion in particularly serious cases are directed against six former or current officials of the DFB,” public prosecutor Nadja Niesen said, referring to the soccer federation. “They are accused of deliberately wrongly declaring false income from perimeter advertising from home matches for the national soccer team from 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management.”

The German federation is suspected of avoiding paying taxes of about $5.5 million for the period.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Former driver Justin Marks has started a new NASCAR team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez.

The team announced Wednesday is called Trackhouse Racing and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez, who will drive for his fourth team in four years. The team will have an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

“The formation of a top-level NASCAR Cup Series team has been a dream of mine for a long time,” said Marks, owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group. “A lot of hard work has transpired to get us to this point and I don’t think we could’ve ended up with better partners in RCR and Chevrolet and with a more passionate and committed driver than Daniel Suárez.”

Suarez in 2016 became the only foreign-born NASCAR national champion when he won the Xfinity Series title. The Mexican driver was then rushed to Cup by Joe Gibbs Racing when Carl Edwards abruptly retired. He was moved out of JGR after two season when the team needed the seat and landed at Stewart-Haas Racing. But that deal lasted just one season when SHR needed Suarez’s seat to promote Cole Custer.

