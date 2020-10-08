Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/CopelandforSaco/

www.LynnCopelandSaco.com

Occupation:

Legal Assistant

Education:

Some college

Community Organizations:

Saco City Councilor, two term

o Council Liaison

 Saco Shoreline Commission

 Saco Coastal Waters Commission

 Saco Conservation Commission

 Saco Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Sierra Club, member Community Action Committee

Bicycle Coalition of Maine, Member

Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, former Board Member

Maine Outdoor Adventure Club (MOAC), former VP

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Kayaking, swimming, bicycling, motorcycling, reading, genealogy, playing with my sweet Black Mouth Cur pup.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Marine Resources, Environment and Natural Resources, Health and Human Services

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The overall response worked, as evidenced by the relatively low numbers. If there was more compliance and enforcement of mask wearing, the numbers of those effected could have been even lower.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Cut discretionary spending, increase revenue while protecting the needy. Entice businesses to Maine to broaden the tax base and create jobs. Local option sales tax for towns to target needs.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Saco welcomes and values everyone, especially Veterans, aligning with my Democratic values. We are ethical and transparent; have strong non-discrimination policies; and we protect the environment.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The most pressing matter facing first time voters is climate change. Immediate scientific action is required to combat this clear and present threat.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

The stifling of progress by politicians is unfair to voters who expect them to do their job. I will listen to all views and speak truth with respect while working toward the best result.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a therapeutic foster parent, I have seen many youths at risk. The foster care system needs more support and creative solutions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: