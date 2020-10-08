Social media accounts

FB: facebook.com/oneilforstaterep

Instagram: @repmaggieoneil

Occupation:

Law student; research fellow

Education:

JD Candidate, University of Maine School of Law, anticipated June 2022; BA, Classics and History, University of King’s College, Halifax, NS

Community Organizations:

Board Member, Age Friendly Saco;

Saco Senior Covid Relief community coordination;

Board Member, Maine Law If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice;

SMS Student Conservation Project Fundraising Committee;

Member, Saco Bay Trails;

Saco Democratic Committee;

Saco Bay Climate Action Team;

Former member, Saco Senior Property Tax Relief Work Group;

Maine Water Community Advisory Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I grew up in Saco and studied in Halifax, NS, for my undergraduate degree. Over the summers, I worked at Ferry Beach State Park in Saco and waited tables at night. When I moved home, there was an opportunity to serve our community in the legislature. It’s been a true honor advocating for you in Augusta over the last four years. I recently completed my first year of Law School at University of Maine. I look forward to continuing to utilize what I have learned to make state government work better for my community and all Mainers.

In my spare time, I love to be outside hiking, camping, swimming, or running with my dog. I swim almost every day in the summer and even take polar dips! I also love gardening, live music, and a good book.

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Currently, I serve on the Government Oversight Committee and the Agriculture, Conservation, & Forestry Committee. Those appointments have allowed me to fight for accountability in state government and to protect our environment and natural resources, our fishing, forest, farming, and tourism industries, and our quality of life. This term, I led sustainable investments in our Public Lands and fought for our State Parks. Such investments conserve beautiful spaces for future generations and generate significant economic returns for our state’s tourism economy and natural resource-based industries.

I put Saco and the wellbeing of our community first in all my decisions. I will continue to fight for funding our schools; strengthening broadband; ensuring healthcare access; improving our transportation infrastructure; and supporting our seniors, families, and small businesses as we recover from the pandemic. As always, I am open to suggestions from the community regarding my committee assignments.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. Two opportunities to improve are transparency in process and increased community and stakeholder input, especially for small businesses, in putting together practical and effective guidelines.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Maine is already in a stronger position than other states because we have prepared by reserving $258 million in the “Rainy Day Fund.” We will need to tighten our belts and examine revenue loopholes.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

For every decision in Augusta, I put our community’s needs first. If something helps Saco, that’s my priority. Party also reflects my values: education, healthcare access, and economic opportunity.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young people want to vote for leaders who are actually fighting for a better world for all of us. That includes addressing climate change, student debt, healthcare access, and societal injustices.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

The most constructive thing we can do is to truly listen and be in dialogue with one another. Even if I do not agree with someone, I listen and find a point of connection where we can work together.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

This term, I led efforts to require big pharma companies to fund addiction treatment and prevention in Maine. I will build on that success to help more of our neighbors access healthcare and support.

