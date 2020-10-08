Social media accounts

Occupation:

Farmer and Nurse-Midwife

Education:

University of Arizona, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; University of Pennsylvania, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, specialty in Nurse-Midwifery

Community Organizations:

Board Vice President of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Board Member of the Maine Farmland Trust

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I co-own Broadturn Farm in Scarborough with my husband, John. When I’m not either campaigning or working in a hospital or on my farm, I enjoy walking, reading, and knitting.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

I haven’t served in the legislature (yet) but I would definitely like to be on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Overall, Governor Mills’ actions around the pandemic have been excellent and led to our low virus count, but more needs to be done to address the racial disparity in Covid-19 cases.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I would increase our revenue by closing tax loopholes that benefit out-of-state corporations and work to protect the programs that Mainers rely on most during times of crisis.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Democrats’ work at the federal level can be reinforced and protected by local legislators, like when the Maine legislature codified portions of the Affordable Care Act into state law in 2019.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Our climate emergency is the most pressing matter. The country has been devastated by historic fires and storms. Maine is experiencing a historic drought. We can’t continue with business as usual.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I’m a farmer and a small business owner, so I think less about political parties and more about working together with people in my community to get a job done.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to pass legislation that creates well-paying, local green jobs to give our children the economy and healthy planet they deserve.

