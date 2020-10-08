Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/Theodorefor2020/

Occupation:

Equipment Technician

Education:

Master's degree in education

Community Organizations:

The American Legion – Post 26

Member – Saco Parks and Rec Advisory Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Home and garden improvement

Technology education

Vehicle and boat repair

Competitive shooting

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement & Business

Energy, Utilities & Technology

Marine Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. Restrictions on certain counties should have been lifted sooner allowing them to decide their own regulations. All elected officials should have been "critical employees" and continued working.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

An across the board cut instituted on all departments then the legislature should reconvene to restore funding to them on a one-on-one basis after all pandemic related obligations have been payed.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My party and I know that all places with a thriving economy always have adequate funding to protect the environment, fund education, & provide top-notch social services and that is our shared goal.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

This generation of Mainers must break our century old cycle of leaving Maine for better economic opportunities elsewhere and focus on improving Maine's business climate to provide them jobs here.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Although I cannot control the actions of a PAC, if one attacks my political opponent with outright lies or exaggerations, I would immediately contact the press and disavow what has been said .

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Get Augusta to help us deal with Saco's Camp Ellis beach erosion problem and get hundreds of students out of the rusty trailers at Young School because these issues have been ignored for too long.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: