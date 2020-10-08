GORHAM — Lydia Gaudreau fired a shot from the top of the circle off a penalty corner and Molly Murray knocked it into the net late in the first half, lifting Gorham to a 1-0 win over Cheverus in an SMAA field hockey game Thursday.
Emily Factor made four saves for Cheverus (3-1), while Maeve Donnelly stopped all three shots she faced to record the shutout for Gorham (3-0).
BOYS’ SOCCER
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, ST. DOMINIC 0: Joshua Michaud recorded a hat trick, including a pair of goals in a nine-minute span in the second half, as the Patriots (2-0) defeated the Saints (1-3) in Gray.
Max Kenney scored a first-half goal and assisted on one of Michaud’s goals. Wyatt Kenney and Cam Roberge each added an assist.
YARMOUTH 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Aidan Kamm converted the rebound of his own shot early in the first half to start the Clippers (2-1) on their way to a win over the Capers (2-2) in Cape Elizabeth.
Will Caruso added a goal in the 33rd minute on a deflection off a defender.
Ian Labrie bent a right-footed shot around the keeper from just inside the box less than a minute into the second half, and Will Hunter scored on a penalty kick.
Zhi Cowles and Cole Snyder split time in net for Yarmouth, combining for five saves. Quinn Gordon made four saves for Cape Elizabeth.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Annette C. Scribner
-
Obituaries
Obituary: William Joseph Foley
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Candice J. Hernandez
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Errol George Roy
-
Sports
Brady, Buccaneers beaten by Bears