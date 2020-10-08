GORHAM — Lydia Gaudreau fired a shot from the top of the circle off a penalty corner and Molly Murray knocked it into the net late in the first half, lifting Gorham to a 1-0 win over Cheverus in an SMAA field hockey game Thursday.

Emily Factor made four saves for Cheverus (3-1), while Maeve Donnelly stopped all three shots she faced to record the shutout for Gorham (3-0).

BOYS’ SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, ST. DOMINIC 0: Joshua Michaud recorded a hat trick, including a pair of goals in a nine-minute span in the second half, as the Patriots (2-0) defeated the Saints (1-3) in Gray.

Max Kenney scored a first-half goal and assisted on one of Michaud’s goals. Wyatt Kenney and Cam Roberge each added an assist.

YARMOUTH 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Aidan Kamm converted the rebound of his own shot early in the first half to start the Clippers (2-1) on their way to a win over the Capers (2-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Will Caruso added a goal in the 33rd minute on a deflection off a defender.

Ian Labrie bent a right-footed shot around the keeper from just inside the box less than a minute into the second half, and Will Hunter scored on a penalty kick.

Zhi Cowles and Cole Snyder split time in net for Yarmouth, combining for five saves. Quinn Gordon made four saves for Cape Elizabeth.

