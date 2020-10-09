The Highland Lake Grange will hold a roasted turkey drive-up, take-out only, dinner on Saturday Oct. 17 from 4:30 to 6 p m. There will be roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. The cost is $10 per person. Please pay with the exact amount. The grange is located near the corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook.
