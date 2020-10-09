Indigenous Peoples Day

Pumpkin carving

Pumpkin festivities abound at Pineland Farms. Join the crew to carve jack-o’-lanterns outside of the Education Barn in the Family Farmyard from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Note that the class repeats on Oct. 27. The program is recommended for ages 3 and up and Halloween costumes are encouraged.

The cost is $6 per person. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events. Group sizes are limited to 10 people. Educator-led activities require all participants to wear face masks.

The Family Farmyard is located at 110b Valley Farm Road. Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected] with any questions.

A Very GNG Halloween

The Gray and New Gloucester Recreation Departments are collaborating to host a COVID-safe Halloween on Oct. 31. Three 45-minute sessions of a Costume Parade and Trunk or Treat are from 1-4 p.m. at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road. Four 30-minute sessions of a Haunted Pennell Forest Walk are from 5-8 p.m. at Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., Gray.

Both events are free and open to the community. Organizers require registration in advance since there is a limit of 100 people at each site at one time. Sign up at ngrecreation.com.

Hard cider-making workshop

Noah Fralich, owner of Norumbega Cidery, 380 Woodman Road, will be teaching the basics of making hard cider – from apples to equipment to hygiene and process – from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 18.

A $75 ticket includes the cider-making workshop; starter kit of supplies consisting of a one gallon jug, hydrometer and cylinder, airlock and yeast packet; fresh cider to fill the jug; and a tasting of Norumbega ciders.

Be an informed voter

New Gloucester local access TV has prepared informational videos to assist voters in making election decisions. The programs are available on demand at newgloucester.com. “Charter Informational Meeting” and “About Town Charters” can be found on the charter sidebar. A forum with candidates for the Maine Legislature can be accessed at newgloucester.viebit.com.

