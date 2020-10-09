Online silent auction

The North Windham Union Church is having an online silent auction during the month of October. Over 50 items donated by local businesses and church members can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page. You can bid through Facebook as well. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the North Windham Union Church. If you have questions or need more information, call the church at 892-6142.

Silver Sneakers online

Silver Sneakers classes with instructors from St. Joseph’s College can now be taken via Zoom. If you’d like to participate, the schedule is as follows:

• Mondays: 9 a.m. (classic exercises).

• Tuesdays: 11 a.m. (stability exercises).

• Wednesday: 9 a.m. (muscle exercises).

• Thursdays: 11 a.m. (classic exercises).

• Fridays: 9 a.m. (classic exercises).

For more information, contact the Institute for Integrative Aging at Saint Joseph’s College at 892-6766.

Back to school for seniors

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department and the Windham Historical Society are hosting this month’s Senior Lunch at the Town Hall Gym from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16. The presentation will take seniors back in time to the 1890s where they will meet the society’s schoolmarm, Paula Sparks. Sparks will teach some lessons in reading, writing and cyphering. There will also be a slide presentation featuring the schoolhouses of Windham’s past and photos from the society’s Village School on their Village Green. This will be an interactive program and any school day memories seniors would like to share will be welcome. This month’s meal will be provided by The Elbow Room Bistro. The cost is $10 if you would like to get your meal curbside and $14 if you dine in and enjoy the presentation. For information on registering to attend, call Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

