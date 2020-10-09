These past few months have been hard, as I’m sure it has for most. It has made me think deeply about my values, morals and what holds true in my heart.

As a person who has only voted for Democrats in the past, I find myself in unchartered waters by reaching out for help from Republicans. I recently had the most uplifting conversation with Republican candidate Toni Bashinsky. Her intelligence shined through, while her spunk displayed how hard she is willing to work for Topsham and each person individually. Her determination left me feeling hopeful. With Toni I felt heard, which I believe is what everyone is looking for – a voice.

I encourage everyone during these remaining weeks to reexamine their stance, how they voted in the past and how they will vote in the future. I also encourage everyone to reach out to Toni – you will be pleasantly surprised!

Krystal Jean

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: