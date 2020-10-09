SCARBOROUGH — Recent breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg ran 50-mile virtual journey throughout the United States. On Sept. 29, Scarborough resident Monica Wright, who is also a breast cancer survivor, ran with her via Zoom to complete the last mile.

Kolberg completed her “50 for the Cure” mission to run 50 miles, in 50 days, in all 50 states, to celebrate her 50th birthday and support breast cancer awareness.

Her journey began on her 50th birthday on Aug. 11. Since then she’s been running or walking one mile every day in her hometown of Laguna Beach, California, with one person from each state live via Zoom. Kolberg had originally planned on running in person in all 50 states, but had to pivot her plan due to COVID-19.

“I’ve been so touched by the outpouring of support for my endeavor. It’s been amazing meeting someone from every state … even if it is only virtually,” Kolberg said. “And I’ve enjoyed getting a glimpse of states I’ve never been to. But the real impact is saving lives by promoting early detection for breast cancer during my virtual walks.”

Along with the team captains from each state — Wright is team captain for Maine — several other supporters, from all over the country, have been logging into Zoom to run or walk along with Kolberg from their own neighborhoods – or watch and support from the comfort of their couch.

On Sept. 29, Wright said in an email, “today we synced up on Zoom and went for a walk. I joined (Kolberg) in Laguna Beach from the Eastern Trail in Scarborough along with my friend Jane Mount, a resident of Old Orchard Beach (formerly of Scarborough.)”

“As a Stage III breast cancer survivor myself,” Wright said, “I thought this was a wonderfully creative way to expand reach and keeping people engaged right before October,” which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Kolberg partnered with Susan G. Komen to provide supporters with resources on detection, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer and to raise money for research to find a cure. According to Susan G. Komen, more than 270,000 women and men in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and more than 42,000 will die. With early detection (stage I), survival rates can be 98 percent or higher.

“With COIVD-19 being at the forefront of the news, I wanted remind people that there are still thousands of women suffering from breast cancer. We need to encourage women to get their mammograms on time and do their self-exams regularly. And for those who are currently struggling with breast cancer, I’ve been in their shoes. I wanted to do this to give them hope that they can soon be in my shoes – out running again!”

The end of Kolberg’s journey led up to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To continue her cause, she has created the “31 for the Cure Challenge” on Oct. 1. The challenge is to walk one mile a day, every day in October to raise awareness and money for breast cancer, and to promote a healthy lifestyle. All donations raised will go to Susan G. Komen. Anyone can sign up to take the Challenge at 50fortheCure.org.

“During these stressful times, we all need an excuse to get out and exercise, to clear our minds and take care of our bodies,” Kolberg said. “Why not do that while also saving lives … one mile at a time.”

