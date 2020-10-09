SCARBOROUGH — At a time when many nonprofits in Cumberland and York counties are struggling with fundraising, 25 non-profits have an opportunity to share in $25,000 being awarded through Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s Better Neighbor Fund.

Online voting began Oct. 1; it ends Oct. 31. People can vote once per day. The eight charitable organizations receiving the most votes will be announced in a virtual ceremony in early November, and the credit union will award grants totaling $25,000. Last year, a record of nearly 13,000 votes were received. In addition to voting through its Facebook page, Town & Country has added the ability to vote through its website at tcfcu.com, too.

“The timing of the 2020 Better Neighbor Fund comes when many nonprofits are challenged financially, President and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union David Libby said. Throughout the pandemic, Town & Country has made a significant commitment to helping support the local community, including nonprofits, local restaurants, educators and many others through our ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative. Our Better Neighbor Fund fits perfectly into that effort, and provides an opportunity to enable us to continue to support non-profits in Cumberland and York County. We anticipate that online voting will be robust again this year, especially in light of the impact that the pandemic has had on fundraising. Putting which organizations receive the funds into the hands of the voters gives the community a chance to be involved and support important organizations in their communities. Every vote counts.”

The final list of nonprofit organizations eligible for a share of $25,000 from the Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s Better Neighbor Fund charitable giving campaign was based on nominations received from the community during the month of September. The first 25 nonprofit organizations to meet the nomination criteria were selected.

Since 2010, Town & Country’s Better Neighbor Fund has distributed $250,000 in to support 80 different nonprofit initiatives supporting Cumberland and York Counties.

From Oct. 1-31, the public can vote for any of the 25 Better Neighbor Fund nominees through the Town & Country Federal Credit Union Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TownandCountryFCU, or online at www.tcfcu.com/community-events/better-neighbor-fund.

“The support of nonprofits in our communities is an important part of who we are and what we do. This year’s Better Neighbor Fund once again reinforces that focus,” Libby said.

