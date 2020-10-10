We should have known better, after Donald Trump loomed over Hillary Clinton in their Oct. 9, 2016, town hall debate, that it was time to end the time-dishonored spectacle of presidential debates. But no, we didn’t.

And what did we get for our forbearance? Last week’s travesty of public speaking!

If I were Joe Biden, I would refuse to engage in such another travesty of civility. If this continues, you can go ahead and stick a fork in us – we may still be proud, but we are well done.

Chris Queally

Scarborough

