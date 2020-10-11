I read Paul Kando’s excellent Maine Voices column, “We can put out next ‘Reichstag fire’ – if we’re ready to” (Oct. 2). I feel called by his writing to speak up publicly for a change.

I am appalled by the leadership in Washington and the failure to promote and safeguard the basic principles of our democratic republic. This nation was created to give the citizens the right to be governed by the officials who the citizens elect. The election process is being discredited by the leaders who were elected by that process. This is an outrageous attack on our political system.

The vast majority of the citizens of the United States are decent, caring individuals who value honesty and hard work. I can understand the frustrations of the many people who have been left behind by globalization and the innate inequities of unfettered capitalism. International trade needs to be a balance between the economic and social interests of our nation. Capitalism does not naturally balance those two interests. Capitalism needs to be tempered with programs that assist and re-train workers whose jobs are lost to the swashbuckling economics of totally free trade.

It is time for all of us to vote for officials who will uphold the founding principles of our democracy. We also need to vote for officials who will support balancing the needs of the people and the corporations.

Pays Payson

Falmouth

