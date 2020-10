PORTLAND – Robert Wayne Worcester “Bob” passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Sept. 21, 2020.

He was born on July 31, 1948 to Asa T. Worcester and Althea M. (Gordius) Worcester in Portland.

Robert was the husband of Vicki (Calendine) Worcester.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid Restrictions.

