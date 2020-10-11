AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One with a victory Sunday in the Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburg, Germany, as he took another stride toward his seventh championship title.

Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on Lap 13. Bottas retired because of a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen of Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race.

Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with Daniel Ricciardo taking third in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011. Hamilton now leads Bottas by 69 points with six races to go.

SOCCER

MLS: Lee Nguyen became the first player in New England Revolution history with at least 50 goals and 50 assists, as he scored one goal and set up another in a 2-1 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

NATIONS LEAGUE: England ended Belgium’s 13-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory in London and moved into first place in their Nations League group.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty canceled out Romelu Lukaku’s spot kick in the first half before Mason Mount’s looping, deflected shot clinched England’s first victory over a top-ranked team in nine years.

• Italy was held to a 0-0 draw at Poland but remained atop its Nations League group after the Netherlands drew by the same score against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

• Portugal stayed atop its group on goal difference after a 0-0 draw against France.

HOCKEY

NHL: Taylor Hall agreed to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced.

The 2018 Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP, Hall was regarded as the top forward available on the free-agent market when it opened Friday.

• The Dallas Stars re-signed center Radek Faksa to a $16.25 million, five-year contract.

• Free-agent center Vladislav Namestnikov received a $4 million, two-year contract from the Detroit Red Wings.

Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience. He split the 2019-20 season between Ottawa and Colorado.

• The St. Louis Blues signed free agent forward Kyle Clifford to a two-year, $2 million contract.

