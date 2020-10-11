A 38-year-old man suspected in a pizza dough tampering case in Saco was arrested Sunday night by police officers in Dover, New Hampshire.

The Saco Police Department, which identified Nicholas R. Mitchell earlier in the day as its prime suspect, confirmed in a news release posted on its Facebook page that he was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by Saco police. Police did not list an address for Mitchell.

According to Saco police, a customer at the Saco Hannaford reported on Oct. 6 having found razor blades inside a package of Portland Pie pizza dough. Surveillance footage showed that a person at that supermarket had tampered with several Portland Pie pizza dough packages, but authorities chose to withhold any further details until Sunday.

Saco police on Sunday released a photograph of Mitchell based on the supermarket’s surveillance footage. They said Mitchell is a former associate of “It’ll be Pizza company,” which manufactures product for Portland Pie Co. It’ll be Pizza operates a manufacturing facility in Scarborough.

The product tampering case prompted Hannaford to issue a recall of the dough product purchased only at the Saco Hannaford, but as the police investigation expanded, Hannaford on Sunday took steps to protect all of its customers, issuing a recall to include all Portland Pie products – a variety of fresh doughs and shredded cheese found in the deli – from 184 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachussets and New York.

Hannaford said the recall timeline was also expanded to include all Portland Pie pizza products purchased between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11.

Customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese at any Hannaford deli between those dates should not consume the products and may return the product for a full refund. Customers are also being urged to check storage areas, including freezers, for product that may have been purchased during that timeframe.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the malicious tampering case. Authorities have not said yet what might have motivated Mitchell’s actions.

Portland Pie Co. is based in South Portland and operates seven restaurants in Bangor, Biddeford, Brunswick, Portland, Waterville, Scarborough and Westbrook.

This story will be updated.

