My 45 year career was in business. Selecting a successful leader for our nation is very similar to selecting a successful leader for a business.
There are certain criteria that are always essential in selecting a successful business leader.They are honesty, integrity, empathy, respect of others and being a team player.
Without these characteristics, leaders cannot function effectively and will eventually cause the business to fail. The same is true for our president.
I am unable to place a checkmark by any of these essential characteristics for Donald Trump. He would not get hired by any business that I have been associated with over 45 years. Not surprisingly, numbers of Donald Trump’s businesses have had substantial losses or failed.
But I can readily place a checkmark by each essential characteristic for Joe Biden.
I am voting for Joe Biden!
Jeffrey Gray
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 12
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Health care as a human right is on the ballot Nov. 3
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: An economic case for Joe Biden
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Debate debacle was an image of the Trump era
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Democrats’ stand on vaccine opt-outs unacceptable
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.