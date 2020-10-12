My 45 year career was in business. Selecting a successful leader for our nation is very similar to selecting a successful leader for a business.

There are certain criteria that are always essential in selecting a successful business leader.They are honesty, integrity, empathy, respect of others and being a team player.

Without these characteristics, leaders cannot function effectively and will eventually cause the business to fail. The same is true for our president.

I am unable to place a checkmark by any of these essential characteristics for Donald Trump. He would not get hired by any business that I have been associated with over 45 years. Not surprisingly, numbers of Donald Trump’s businesses have had substantial losses or failed.

But I can readily place a checkmark by each essential characteristic for Joe Biden.

I am voting for Joe Biden!

Jeffrey Gray
Yarmouth

