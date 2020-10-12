Granville “Bill” C. Finneran II 1941 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Granville “Bill” C. Finneran II, 79, of Topsham, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Detroit, Mich. on April 10, 1941, the son of Granville and Kathryn Hancock Finneran I. Bill grew up in Elmhurst, Ill. He served in the U.S. Navy from December 1961 to April 1966. He was stationed at BNAS and aboard the USS Lake Champlain, which retrieved the Gemini-2 and Gemini-5 space capsules. For many years, Bill worked as an industrial sales manager and retired from the Grote Co. based in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was the Mt. Ararat girls’ soccer coach from 1980 to 1987. In 1985, he coached his daughters and the team, on to win Mt. Ararat’s first girls’ state championship. In retirement, Bill loved to play golf and worked as a starter for 14 years at the Sun Communities’ Southport Springs Community Golf Course in Zephyrhills, Fla. Bill was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Patriots. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Vivienne Livernois-Finneran; daughters, Victoria A. Finneran-Smith and her husband Richard and Nicole R. Finneran-Morton and her husband Theodore. Also surviving is a brother, Robert D. Finneran and his wife Kaffy and sister, Kate Roman; granddaughter, Danielle E. Smith-Hubein and her husband Patrick; great-grandsons, Alec and Ayden Morton. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Plinton. Visiting hours are Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street in Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. Due to Covid protocols, masks and social distancing are required. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veteran’s Plaza, and mailed to American Legion Post #20 c/o Jim Oikle-Treasurer 1 Columbus Drive Brunswick, ME 04011

