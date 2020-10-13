PORTLAND — The Portland Police Department will collect unused prescriptions and other medicine at three sites across the city next weekend as part of National Drug Take Bck Day.

Medicines can be brought to the Hannaford parking lot, 295 Forest Ave., and to Walgreens Pharmacies at 364 Allen Ave. and 616 Forest Ave., where they will be properly disposed of.

“Improper disposal of medications can lead to abuse of these drugs or accidental exposures to children and pets,” said Portland Police Department Lt. Robert Martin. “Flushing prescription medications into a toilet can contaminate groundwater along with streams and rivers.”

Since 2010, close to 478,900 pounds of medicine have been collected at National Drug Take Back Days in Maine

