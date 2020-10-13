PORTLAND

Tips on retirement topic of online program

Economist and author Tom Hegna will present a free seminar titled “Faith, Family, and Financial Security” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A former senior executive officer of New York Life Insurance Company, Hegna has written several books, including “Paychecks and Playchecks: Retirement Solutions for Life,” a guide for retirement that is built for uncertain markets.

All are welcome to participate in the event, which is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. To preregister, visit http://KOFCNewEngland.2.vu/Hegna.

KENNEBUNK

There’s still time to run virtual bicentennial race

Saturday is the final day to participate in the Bicentennial Distance Challenge, a virtual race to support local history and education.

The virtual race allows participants to choose their race day and their course, as long as it’s 7 miles in total and is completed by Saturday.

The run coincides with Maine and Kennebunk’s dual bicentennials this year, and support the two local history organizations: the Brick Store Museum and the Historical Society of Wells-Ogunquit. In 1820, three months after Maine became its own state, the towns of Kennebunk and Wells split to become two separate towns. Their meetinghouses sat 7 miles apart.

Registration for the race is $35 per person, and $10 for children under 16. Every participant receives a commemorative bib number to wear during their race; a short history of Wells and Kennebunk; race tips; and cast participant medal during the Virtual Finish Line event.

Registration is via Runsignup.com, and can be reached via brickstoremuseum.org or wellsogunquithistory.org/.

Museum offers two online programs this week

The Brick Store Museum will offer the following online programs this week:

• A “Build Your Legacy Through Effective Planning and Giving” webinar will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Chris Penfield of Vigilant Capital Management will talk about how best to maximize the tax effectiveness and efficiency of your legacy building and charitable giving using different financial planning strategies.

Reservations are required in advance by emailing [email protected] or go to www.brickstoremuseum.org.

• A 21st Century Saturday will be held at noon Saturday celebrating the state’s and town’s bicentennials. Visitors will hear about current culture through interviews with local citizens; watch lectures by scientists and makers working in our area today; view an exhibit of 21st Century pieces in the Museum’s collection; and take part in several at-home activities. For digital access and activity information, visit brickstoremuseum.org

WISCASSET

Rarely seen rooms on tour at Castle Tucker

A Behind Closed Doors Tour of Castle Tucker will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at 2 Lee St.

Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker and see rooms not included on the general tour. Maximum tour size is six to allow for social distancing. This historic residence is one of the most complete and authentic 19th-century homes in the country.

Admission is $15 for members of Historic New England, $25 for all others. Space is limited.Tickets must be purchased in advance at http://my.historicnewengland.org/6748/10919 or call 882-7169.

STANDISH

College offers free workshop on forgiveness

Saint Joseph’s College will offer a free, virtual workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday that aims to guide participants in the process of letting go and learning how to forgive others.

To access the workshop “Can You Let Go of a Grudge?” send an email to [email protected] or visit sjcme.edu/event/fall-workshop-can-you-let-go-of-a-grudge for login information and assistance.

CAMDEN

Film discussion group kicks off Friday night

Camden Public Library will kick off its monthly online discussion group, “The Friday Film Club” at 4 p.m. Friday.

The group is for anyone who enjoys critically acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and foreign films. Discussions will be led by the library’s program coordinator, Julia Pierce. The first film selection is the 2004 documentary “Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed.” Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to participate.

Friday Film Club members will be able to submit suggestions for films to view and talk about. Free or low-cost options for viewing the selections will be cited. Chisolm ’72 can be viewed for free with a Camden Public Library Card on the Kanopy film-streaming app. It is also available to be watched on Amazon (free for Prime members) and can be rented on YouTube. People interested in participating in the film club should watch the documentary and bring their thoughts about it to the Zoom discussion.

For more information on this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

Bird expert to share progress of vulture family

Mid-Coast Audubon Board member and local bird expert and author Don Reimer will present a lively Zoom pictorial portrait at 6 p.m. Thursday recounting his monitoring of a turkey vulture pair raising their chicks from egg through fledged independence. The talk will trace detailed weekly progress at the nest site throughout the 2019 summer nesting season, with updates from 2020.

This will be a free online presentation hosted by the Camden Public Library. To register for the event, email Julia Pierce at [email protected] to request the Zoom login information.

ELLSWORTH

Get virtually educated on breast cancer

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and Healthy Acadia are sponsoring a “Know Your Lemons® Virtual Education Party” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Zoom platform, which will be interactive for those that register.

This fun breast health education program details what you need to know about: 9 Risk Factors; 12 Symptoms of Breast Cancer; and 6 Detection Tools. The program will be facilitated by Angela Fochesato, the Healthy Acadia Community Health Program manager and cancer patient navigator in Washington County.

It will be livestreamed on the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s Facebook page. If you have questions or would like to register to participate in the Zoom portion of the event, call 664-0339 or email [email protected]; otherwise join the event live on Facebook.

ROCKPORT

Artist to unveil new sculpture at bookstore

Local artist Jon Moro will unveil his new sculpture, “David & Goliath,” at an outdoor exhibit at Barnswallow Books from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 166 Russell Ave.

The artist’s outdoor BarnTalk will focus on his three-year journey creating the piece, which began with the unexpected gift of a large, single piece of wood.

Following the BarnTalk, Moro will do a Q&A session on his work, and photo opportunities with “David & Goliath.” Several recent sculptures by the artist will be displayed in the barn. The public will be invited to view, a few people at a time, while masked.

Seating will be distanced at the outdoor, free and family-friendly event. Refreshments will be served. Rain date is Sunday at the same time.

