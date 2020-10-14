SCARBOROUGH — Two candidates are challenging the incumbent for the District 29 state House seat, which covers part of Scarborough.

Shawn Babine, D-Scarborough, is running for reelection to the seat against Annalee Rosenblatt, R-Scarborough, a labor relations and human resources consultant, and Sophia Warren, I-Scarborough, a self-employed online merchandise seller.

Shawn A. Babine Age: 54

Residence: Summerfield Lane, Scarborough

Family: Married, one child

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Southern Maine, Master of Business Administration and master’s certificate in human resources management from Southern New Hampshire University, master’s certificate in applied project management from Villanova University

Occupation: Senior management banking

Political/civic experience: Member, Scarborough School Board (one term); member, Scarborough Town Council (five years, one year chairman); member, Cumberland County Budget Advisory Committee (three years, one year chairman); member, Maine House of Representatives (one term, member of Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business); past president, Portland Lions Club; past president, Portland Eagles; past officer, Scarborough Moose Lodge; state director, American Legion Boys State Program (35 years); member, Scarborough Kiwanis; member, Sanford-Springvale Rotary Club; member, Clavin Prather Freemasons; member, Scarborough Knights of Columbus

Website/social media: None Annalee Z. Rosenblatt Age: 76

Residence: Tall Pines Road, Scarborough

Family: Married, two children

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts in Education from Arizona State University; Master of Arts in counseling from Arizona State University; Certificate of Labor Studies from Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations

Occupation: Self-employed labor relations and human resources consultant

Political/civic experience: Member, Scarborough School Board (two terms, one year as chair, served on policy, negotiations and finance committees); member of board of directors and former president, Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce; former chair, Youth Alternatives of Southern Maine; former chair, Mainely Character Scholarship organization; former board member, Buy Local; member, State Civil Services Appeals Board (chair for 12-plus years); chair, Scarborough 350th celebration; member, Scarborough Special Education Parent Association; former vice chair and chair, Scarborough Charter Review Commissioners; past chair, National Public employers Labor Relations Association; past chair and current treasurer, Labor Employment Relations Association of Maine

Website/social media: Facebook at Annaleeforhouse Sophia B. Warren Age: 25

Residence: Spurwink Road, Scarborough

Family: Single

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Brandeis University; Sorensen Fellowship with the International Centre for Ethics, Justice and Public Life at the Jerusalem International YMCA; worked under Brandeis University’s Middle East Research Grant to study within Israel and Palestinian Terrirorites at Al-Quds University; spent semester studying international criminal law at The Hague, Leiden University, while working as research assistant with International Centre for Counter-Terrorism

Occupation: Self-employed – secondhand merchandising, seller through eBay and other online sellers

Political/civic experience: Worked in the office of U.S. Sen. Angus King in Washington D.C., 2019; worked on the national campaign staff of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and California, 2020; Volunteer, Scarborough Land Trust; Youth coach and community-involvement director in sports programs, Libby-Mitchell American Legion Post 76 in Scarborough, and Scarborough Youth Sports Forum; Volunteer, Camp Susan Curtis; Volunteer, Scarborough Food Pantry

Website/social media: sophieforscarborough.com, Facebook at SophieforScarborough, [email protected]

Each candidate cited different priorities for the Legislature regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Babine spoke of the need to review the state’s handling of the pandemic once the virus has been contained.

“Once the pandemic has subsided and has been eliminated a full assessment of our successes, failures and opportunities must be completed, document and action plans must be developed to address disaster recovery or other business continuity plans must be developed,” he said.

Rosenblatt called for focusing on continuing costs of the pandemic, as well as any emerging vaccines. She said the state needed to “leverage any federal money and monitor to assess whether it is spent for the intended purpose, insist that Maine is at the front of the line to get the vaccines when they are available and safe for our most vulnerable population.”

Warren also suggested seeking federal assistance and noted that the pandemic has “devastated” small businesses in Scarborough economically.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency — and the essential costs we are paying as a state are not ‘rainy day’ expenses,” she said. “The costs should not be put on the backs of Scarborough taxpayers, especially our veterans and senior citizens who already shoulder a disproportionate amount of property taxes in Scarborough.”

Babine mentioned economic growth as another priority. He mentioned co-sponsoring the SpaceX study commission for the Midcoast Redevelopment Project that he hopes will bring aeronautics or other high-tech business to the state.

“The primary focus of our post-pandemic response must prioritize how we sustain support for our traditional economic drivers in tourism, fisheries and wildlife while advancing growth in high technology, alternative energy and other leading-edge innovative industries,” he said.

Rosenblatt mentioned three priorities: advocating for “those who cannot take care of themselves” such as seniors, the disabled and veterans; working on improving access to health care; and supporting funding for education. She also said she wants to “review the budget looking for places for savings and reallocation of existing funds putting them where they are needed.”

Warren cited climate change as a priority, calling it “the urgent and existential crisis of my generation.” She said she would call for mitigation efforts to prevent coastal erosion, investment in renewable energy and work to reduce CO2 emissions statewide.

“As Mainers, we must recognize that climate change isn’t theoretical. It is a threat before us today,” she said. “I feel an enormous responsibility to be an advocate for our district on this issue.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: