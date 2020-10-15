SOUTH PORTLAND — City Clerk and Registrar of Voters Emily Scully received this year’s Rookie of the Year Award from the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association on Oct. 6.

Shelly Crosby, president of the MTCCA, an organization of municipal clerks, deputy clerks and assistant clerks throughout the state, said that the award is given each year to a city or town clerk who has less than five years of experience but has handled a unique challenge and has risen to the needs of the community.

Several people in South Portland City Hall nominated Scully for the award, City Manager Scott Morelli said, including staff members in and outside of Scully’s office, as well as current and former city councilors. The secretary of state also wrote a letter of support for the application.

“I think when you have that broad of support, it just speaks volumes,” Morelli said.

Scully has exhibited outstanding customer service and has improved office efficiencies, Crosby said.

“You folks are extremely lucky to have someone at the helm who certainly has put the needs of your citizens first,” she said.

Mayor Kate Lewis congratulated Scully along with the rest of the city council, saying that Scully oversaw a ballot recount during the 2016 Presidential election, during her first year on the job, and highlighted some of the work she’s done since then.

“You have never once in my experience exhibited any opinions or political persuasion, which is completely excellent and appropriate for someone in your role,” Lewis said.

In an email Scully said that it has been a great honor to receive the Maine Rookie of the Year Award.

“Most people know a ‘rookie’ to be someone who is in their first year on the job — but to anyone who has worked in municipal government, you’re a ‘rookie’ for the first five years,” she said. “The truth is, it really does take this long to learn the ropes — especially when you come into municipal work without any prior experience, as I did. I continue to learn new things every day, and every day I’m presented with new challenges. That’s what I like about this job. I have enjoyed serving the city of South Portland and hope to continue to do so for many years to come.”

Scully expressed gratitude to those responsible for her nomination and achievement.

“Thank you to the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association, to the South Portland City Council members, to my colleagues and the professionals who work in the city clerk’s office alongside me, and to all those who sent in nomination letters and letters of support on my behalf to be recognized as Maine’s Rookie Clerk of the Year,” she said.

